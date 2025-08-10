Sports fest to commemorate VMRDA’s Foundation Day

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) chairperson MV Pranav Gopal mentioned that involving employees in sports events relieves them of stress, makes them happy and work as a team in a productive manner.

Speaking after inaugurating sports competitions organised as part of the VMRDA’s Foundation Day celebrations, he underlined that a holistic physical activity is very important to lead a healthy life and it can be achieved through sports.

The sports event was inaugurated at the Port Stadium on Saturday by TDP state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) and Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, and Vishwanadh Sports Club chairman Boddeti Kasi Vishwanath. To encourage players, they took part in cricket and tug of war at the stadium.

Encouraging sports enthusiasts, the MLAs underlined the need for the employees to participate in such sports events and stay fit.

The VMRDA team, MLAs and public representatives took part in a tug of war, while the VMRDA team emerged victorious.

The sports fest was held under the supervision of the VMRDA chairperson and Commissioner KS Viswanathan.