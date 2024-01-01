Sports help lead healthy life, says Collector

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao praised the services of Master Athletics Association (MAA) for promotion of sports and games in the erstwhile Krishna district. He said sports and games are helpful to people to live a healthy life.

He attended as chief guest at the function held to felicitate the players who won medals in Aadudam Andhra competitions held in Tirupati. MAA organized the felicitation programme at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium on Sunday. Speaking at the function, he said the Andhra Pradesh government is conducting the Aadudam Andhra sports festival in a prestigious manner.

He said he was delighted to participate in the felicitation programme for the 34 players, who had participated in Aadudam Andhra festival in Tirupati. Additional superintendent of police B Mehar Babu, MAA president K Gangadhara Rao, secretary GV Prasad, treasurer S Lakshminarayana and others participated.