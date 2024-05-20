Train gets rescheduled

Visakhapatnam: The Santragachi- Tambaram Antyodaya Express (22841), leaving Santragachi on May 20 is rescheduled to leave at 10 am on May 21.

According to the railway officials, the train has been rescheduled by 16 hours instead of its scheduled departure at 6 pm on May 20.

The rescheduling of the train is the result of the late running of the pairing train.

The railway authorities requested the passengers to take note of the change and regretted the inconvenience caused to them.