Live
- Startup founders hail PM Modi's initiatives to boost ecosystem
- ED seeks extension of CM Kejriwal’s judicial custody
- MVA, Mahayuti leaders slam 'deliberately slow’ voting process; Fadnavis alerts ECI
- Heavy voter turnout in Ladakh LS seat
- Sanjay Dutt, Kajol, Jackky Bhagnani & Rakul Preet join festival of democracy
- Rave party involving techies, Telugu actors busted in Bengaluru, five arrested
- BJD govt on its way out, says Modi
- IPL 2024: Abhishek and Rahul in particular took the game on to basically win the powerplay, says Vettori
- Nepali PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal wins trust vote for 4th time
- Sachin, Gavaskar, Rahane, Suryakumar cast their votes during fifth phase of LS Polls
Just In
Train gets rescheduled
Highlights
The Santragachi- Tambaram Antyodaya Express (22841), leaving Santragachi on May 20 is rescheduled to leave at 10 am on May 21.
Visakhapatnam: The Santragachi- Tambaram Antyodaya Express (22841), leaving Santragachi on May 20 is rescheduled to leave at 10 am on May 21.
According to the railway officials, the train has been rescheduled by 16 hours instead of its scheduled departure at 6 pm on May 20.
The rescheduling of the train is the result of the late running of the pairing train.
The railway authorities requested the passengers to take note of the change and regretted the inconvenience caused to them.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS