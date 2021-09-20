Sports improves physical fitness, mental health: MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu

Guntur: Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu urged the parents to encourage children to participate in sports. Those who excel in sports are in forefront in other fields also, he said. He inaugurated 6th state-level sub-junior and 7th senior intermediate swimming district championship competitions at Subbaraya College of Narasaraopet in Guntur district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that victory and defeat in sports are common in sports. Sports are useful for physical fitness and mental health.

MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy said that swimming is the best exercise. He felt that there is need to construct some more stadia in Narasaraopet.

Guntur district Swimming Association secretary Sanat Kumar, state swimming association leader Mohan Venkat Raman, president Govind Rajulu, YSRCP leader Kapilvai Vijaya Kumar were present.