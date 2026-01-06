India overtakes China to emerge as world’s largest rice producer

New Delhi: India has emerged as the world’s largest producer of rice, surpassing China, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in New Delhi. India’s rice production has reached 150.18 million tonnes, ahead of China’s 145.28 million tonnes, the minister said, adding that the country is now supplying rice to overseas markets.

Speaking at an event in the national capital, Chouhan also unveiled 184 improved varieties of 25 field crops developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The newly released varieties include 122 cereals, six pulses, 13 oilseeds, 11 fodder crops, six sugarcane varieties, 24 cotton varieties, and one variety each of jute and tobacco.

The minister said India has achieved significant success in the development of high-yielding seeds and directed authorities to ensure that the new varieties reach farmers without delay. He said the improved seeds would help farmers achieve higher productivity and better quality output.