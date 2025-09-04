Sports meet for tribal students inaugurated

Guntur: Minister for Tribal Welfare Sandhya Rani said the state government is extending all possible support to tribal students to excel in sports. She said the tribal youth have the potential to achieve success at national and international levels and added that this Sports Meet will serve as a platform to showcase and nurture their talent.

She inaugurated the 4th State-level Sports Meet 2025 for Tribal Welfare Ashram Schools and Ekalavya Model Residential Schools at the Nagarjuna University campus on Wednesday. Students selected from 171 Ashram Schools and 28 Ekalavya Model Schools across the state are participating in these competitions. The state government is spending Rs 340 crore every year towards the management of these schools and special funds are being allocated for sports equipment, accommodation, food, and training of student players.

A special plan has been prepared to set up advanced sports training camps for tribal students. The minister said out of a total of 22,416 boys and 20,086 girls studying in these schools, talented players have been chosen to compete at the state level.