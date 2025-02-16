Spread awareness on waste segregation

Vijayawada: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand interacted with residents to raise awareness about waste segregation at the household level.

He participated in the Swachh Andhra - Swachh Divas programme, organised under the leadership of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyanachandra, at Rajiv Nagar (63rd division) near the Ayurvedic Hospital on Saturday.

During the event, the Chief Secretary visited the awareness stall set up by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, demonstrating the process of waste segregation at home.

He observed how the three-coloured waste bins should be used, what type of waste should go into each bin, like Green Bin for wet waste such as vegetable and fruit peels, dried leaves, flowers, leftover food, wet paper and tissue paper.

Blue Bin for dry waste including plastic covers, containers, water bottles, milk packets, newspapers and similar recyclable materials. Red Bin for hazardous waste like used masks, diapers, sanitary napkins, blood-stained clothes, sanitary tissue paper, syringes, needles, broken glass bottles and how organic waste can be composted at home.

Additionally, he inspected stalls showcasing fogging, spraying, drone spraying and anti-larval activities conducted by VMC to prevent mosquito-borne diseases. He also visited a special stall highlighting the ban on single-use plastics.

As part of this month’s Swachh Andhra - Swachh Divas initiative, themed “Source to Resource,” a Walkathon rally was organized to spread awareness among the public. Chief Secretary Vijayanand flagged off the rally, which started at Rajiv Nagar and continued through Sundarayya Nagar and Prakash Nagar. He personally interacted with residents, explaining the importance of three-coloured waste bins and checking the waste segregation practices in their households.