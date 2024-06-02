Spurious groundnut seeds in circulation, farmers allege

Anantapur : Anantapur district, famous for its extensive groundnut cultivation, is grappling with the serious issue of spurious groundnut seeds infiltrating the market. This menace significantly impacts agricultural productivity and economic well-being of the farmers, who rely heavily on groundnut as a major cash crop.

Gauthama Buddha Farmers Producers Organisation president Suresh Babu, in a press statement on Saturday, alleged that unscrupulous traders and middlemen were found selling counterfeit groundnut seeds to unwary farmers. These seeds are often of poor quality, leading to low germination rates, substandard crop yields, and financial losses for farmers.

In several instances, law enforcement agencies, in collaboration with agricultural department officials, have conducted raids and seized significant quantities of spurious groundnut seeds. During last agricultural season, authorities had confiscated large quantities of counterfeit seeds from various locations in the district. These seeds were often repackaged to resemble those of reputable brands, deceiving farmers into purchasing them.

The infiltration of spurious groundnut seeds has a devastating impact on the farming community in Anantapur. Farmers invest heavily in seeds, fertilisers, and other inputs, expecting a good yield to cover their costs and make a profit. When their expectations do not meet due to counterfeit seeds, farmers face severe financial distress.

Moreover, groundnut cultivation is labour-intensive, and poor crop performance due to spurious seeds means wasted efforts and resources. This situation also leads to a cycle of debt, as farmers borrow money to buy seeds and other inputs, hoping for a profitable harvest to repay their loans. Suresh Babu underscored the need for continuous vigilance and proactive measures by both the government and the farming community. While recent efforts have yielded positive results in terms of seizures and arrests, long-term solutions require sustained enforcement, farmer education, and stricter regulatory measures. Ensuring the availability of high-quality seeds is crucial for the prosperity of farmers and the overall agricultural sector in Anantapur.