Sri City-based Mango Resort wins ‘Best Eco-friendly Hotel’ award

Sri City: Mango Resort, based at Sri City, has been conferred with the ‘Best Eco-friendly Hotel’ award for 2023-2024 by the Government of Andhra Pradesh in the Tourism and Hospitality sector.

The recognition underscores the resort's unwavering commitment to sustainable hospitality practices. General Manager of Mango Resort Y Srinivasa Rao received the award from Secretary of Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture, V Vinay Chand and CEO of APTDC M Abhishikth Kishore in Vijayawada recently. Minister for Tourism Kandula Durgesh was also present.

Located within the scenic expanse of Sri City, the Mango Resort offers 20 luxury cottages and 10 standard rooms. Guests can enjoy a variety of nature-inspired activities such as kayaking, trekking, cycling and bird watching, while indulging in international cuisines designed to meet the tastes of a global clientele.