Sri City’s literary forum Srivani honours five dignitaries with Ugadi awards

Sri City : Sri City’s spiritual and literary forum, Srivani, honoured five distinguished individuals in the fields of literature and spirituality at a vibrant ceremony on Saturday. Managing Director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy conferred the prestigious Ugadi Awards, celebrating their remarkable contributions.

Eminent Avadhaana poet Dr Narala Rama Reddy from Proddatur was recognised for his outstanding contributions to Telugu literature and Avadhaana Kala. Dr Emani Siva Nagireddy, a renowned architect, historian, and archaeologist, was honoured for his expertise in temple restoration and historical research. Renowned film historian SV Rama Rao received recognition for his extensive documentation of Telugu cinema’s evolution.

Dr Rani Nagasree Saileswari, Head of the Department of Music at Sri Padmavati Mahila University, was honoured for her mastery of classical music. Former lecturer and orator Annadata Subramanyeswara Rao, fondly known as Praasa Mani, was celebrated for his exceptional mastery of Telugu and captivating oratory. His rhythmic and eloquent speeches continue to mesmerise audiences with their linguistic artistry.

Congratulating the awardees, Ravindra Sannareddy expressed pride in honouring individuals contributing significantly to literature and the arts. He emphasised Srivani’s role in fostering spiritual and literary interests and lauded the enthusiastic participation of employees, homemakers, students, and local villagers.

The awardees, in their response, acknowledged Dr Sannareddy’s dedication to preserving artistic and literary traditions while driving Sri City’s industrial growth. The event, coordinated by PRO Palleti Balaji, saw active participation from employees, their families, and guests from Sullurupeta, Sriharikota, Chennai, Tirupati, and Nellore, marking a grand celebration of literature and spirituality.