Sri Kalahasthi temple opened despite Solar Eclipse, Rahu Ketu Puja performed

It is known that most of the temple remained closed on Tuesday amid the Solar eclipse. However, there is one temple that was kept open even during the solar eclipse. Known as Kashi of South India, the Sri Kalahasthi temple a popular Shiva shrine in Tirupati was kept open and all the pujas were performed including Rahu Ketu Puja. The devotees are allowed to visit the temple and Rahu Ketu Puja was done.

On the occasion of the Solar eclipse, the holy abhishekam will be performed for the presiding deity Sri Gnana Prasunamba and Sri Kalahastiswara Swami from 5:11 PM to 6:27 PM followed by conducting naivedyam and deeparadhana.

The priest of the temple, Ardhagiri Swamy, said that the abishekam devasthanam will be held for the fourth time.