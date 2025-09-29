Sri Malayappa Swamy Blesses Devotees on Swarna Ratham

Tirumala: As part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams on Monday evening at 4 PM Sri Malayappa Swamy blessed devotees with His divine grace, majestically riding on the Swarna Ratham flanked by His two Consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi.

The procession along the four Mada streets was held in a grand manner amidst devotional dances, the chanting of bhajan groups, and the resonating sounds of traditional instruments.

A large number of women devotees enthusiastically participated in the pulling of the Swarna Ratham.

TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal, JEO Veerabrahmam, CV&SO Muralikrishna, CE Satyanarayana, and other officials took part in this event.