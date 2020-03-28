 Top
Sri Padmavati Medical college designated as Covid-19 hospital in Rayalaseema region

Sri Padmavathi medical college for women and hospital attached to SVIMS in Tirupati has been designated as Covid-19 hospital to treat positive cases...

Tirupati: Sri Padmavathi medical college for women and hospital attached to SVIMS in Tirupati has been designated as Covid-19 hospital to treat positive cases from the Rayalaseema region.

Accordingly, 150 beds and 100 ventilators are being made available in the hospital. The District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta, TUDA chairman C Bhaskar Reddy, SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma and other officials visited the facility and discussed on the precautionary steps on Saturday. Collector has also met TTD JEO P Basanth Kumar and discussed their proposals.

