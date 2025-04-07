Sri Rama Navami performed in spiritual manner

Nellore: All Vaishnavite temples in the district wore a spiritual atmosphere with people thronging to have Lord Vishnu darshan on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami on Sunday.

Sita Rama Kalyanam was performed in some temples, while Ankurarpanam was conducted for Brahmotsavam in others.

As per Vaishnavite tradition, Tirumanjanam was performed to Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, before conducting the celestial wedding.

Hanumantha Seva was performed at Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy temple on the occassion Sri Rama Navami on Sunday.

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy along with his family participated in Sitarama Kalyanam at Sebari Sri Rama Kshetram in the city and offered silk clothes to the deities.

Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu along with his family had darshan of Lord Kodandarama Swamy and participated in the celestial wedding in Srirama Puram village of Venkatachalam mandal.

In view of intense heat, the temple managements made special arrangements like constructing chaluva pandillu in temple premises.