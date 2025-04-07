Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra grandly held

Rajamahendravaram: Stressing the need for awareness and unity among Hindus, Swami Virajananda of the Brahmamgari Math from Kadapa district urged the community to remain spiritually active and alert at all times.

Participating in a grand Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra organised by the Sri Rama Seva Samithi in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday, he noted the need for reawakening the Hindu spirit, which he said had been in a state of slumber for centuries.

The Shobha Yatra (procession) began from the sacred Pushkar Ghat and drew large crowds, filling the streets with devotional fervour and cultural displays.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting, Swami Virajananda said that India, once a guiding light to the world, had suffered deeply due to invasions and plunder. He expressed concern over the lack of awareness among some sections of society about Sanatana Dharma, despite global interest in India’s ancient spiritual path.

“The Hindu society must rise and unite. Our revered deities, Rama and Krishna, stood for Dharma and justice. Their lives must be our inspiration,” he said.

Akhila Bharatiya Dharma Jagaran Pramukh Ale Shyam Kumar said that India, after sleeping for a thousand years, is now beginning to awaken. “The past hundred years of efforts toward Hindu awareness have yielded significant results,” he noted, citing the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and ongoing reforms in the Waqf Board laws as signs of a rising Hindu consciousness. He also warned of the dangers of religious conversions, quoting Swami Vivekananda who once said that Hindus could become enemies of their own society through such transformations.

The event was graced by BJP State president and MP Daggubati Purandeswari, MLAs Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, Adireddy Srinivas, Battula Balaramakrishna, former MP Margani Bharat Ram, RSS leader Voleti Satyanarayana, Rama Sena president Kambala Srinivasa Rao, Dr Pilladi Paramahamsa, BJP district president P Nagendra, State executive member Narsipalli Harika and BJP Assembly convenor Y Ranga Babu, among others.

Children performed traditional dances and devotional songs added to the spiritual ambiance of the event. The Rama Shobha Yatra passed vibrantly through the main streets. P Ramaraju, Ayyappa, KL Bhavani, Tadoju Hari, Rama Gopal Reddy and Lanka Chinna Babu also took part in the celebrations.