Sri Ramanujacharya Avatara Mahotsavam begins

Tirumala: HH Tirumala Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy inaugurated the Avatara Mahotsavam of Sri Ramanujacharya at Annamacharya Kalamandiram, Tirupati.

The celebrations, held by the Alwar Divya Prabandha Project, will continue till May 2. In his Anugraha Bhadhanam, Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said Sri Ramanujacharya as a reformer, spread the message of equality and devotion through the Bhakti movement.

A discourse by Sitaraman of Ahobilam Mutt and devotional music by Saraswati Prasad group added spiritual fervor.