- South Korea: Acting President resigns, indicates bid for June 3 presidential election
- Rain, hailstorm provide much-needed relief to people in Bihar
- Labour Day: Welfare of workers top priority of Sikkim govt, says CM Tamang
- Easy Wordle Hints for Kids – May 1, 2025 Puzzle (#1412)
- Delhi High Court Issues Notice to BCCI Over Use of 'Champak' Name in IPL
- PM Modi inaugurates WAVES 2025, hails it as global platform for creativity and connectivity
- Karnataka: Man Dies After Drinking 5 Bottles of Liquor for ₹10,000 Bet
- Is Apple Testing a Desktop Experience for iPhones?
- Study finds long Covid biomarkers in blood linked to respiratory problems
- On 13th death anniversary, a ‘living’ memorial comes up for TP Chandrasekharan in Kerala
Sri Ramanujacharya Avatara Mahotsavam begins
Tirumala: HH Tirumala Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy inaugurated the Avatara Mahotsavam of Sri Ramanujacharya at Annamacharya Kalamandiram, Tirupati.
The celebrations, held by the Alwar Divya Prabandha Project, will continue till May 2. In his Anugraha Bhadhanam, Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said Sri Ramanujacharya as a reformer, spread the message of equality and devotion through the Bhakti movement.
A discourse by Sitaraman of Ahobilam Mutt and devotional music by Saraswati Prasad group added spiritual fervor.
