  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sri Ramanujacharya Avatara Mahotsavam begins

Sri Ramanujacharya Avatara Mahotsavam begins
x
Highlights

Tirumala Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Avatara Mahotsavam,Annamacharya Kalamandiram, Saraswati Prasad group, Alwar Divya Prabandha Project, Tirupati, AP news

Tirumala: HH Tirumala Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy inaugurated the Avatara Mahotsavam of Sri Ramanujacharya at Annamacharya Kalamandiram, Tirupati.

The celebrations, held by the Alwar Divya Prabandha Project, will continue till May 2. In his Anugraha Bhadhanam, Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said Sri Ramanujacharya as a reformer, spread the message of equality and devotion through the Bhakti movement.

A discourse by Sitaraman of Ahobilam Mutt and devotional music by Saraswati Prasad group added spiritual fervor.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick