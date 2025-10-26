Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust top brass meets K’taka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru/Puttaparthi: The Trustees of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust (SSSCT), led by Managing Trustee RJ Rathnakar, met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and extended an invitation to participate in the Centenary Birth Celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

Accompanied by Trustees SS Naganand and ISN Prasad, Rathnakar apprised the Chief Minister of the ongoing humanitarian and educational initiatives inspired by Bhagawan’s message of love and service.

The Chief Minister graciously accepted the invitation and commended the Trust for upholding and expanding Bhagawan’s mission of universal welfare. Siddaramaiah particularly praised the exceptional contributions of the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences (SSSIHMS), Whitefield, and the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning (SSSIHL), Brindavan Campus, Kadugodi, describing them as institutions of national pride that embody selfless service and academic excellence. Also present at the meeting were Vandita Sharma (Retd. Additional Chief Secretary and Board Member, SSSIHL), Vinay Kumar (Convenor, Brindavan), and Venkat Gosavi (State President, SSSSO – Karnataka).

The discussion underscored the shared vision of promoting Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s ideals of love, peace, and service to humanity, as the world prepares to mark the momentous milestone of his 100th birth anniversary with grand celebrations across the nation and abroad.