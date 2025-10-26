Live
- One killed, three injured in K R Puram blast in city
- Govt according top priority to make organ transplantation affordable: Minister
- HC reserves order on Yediyurappa’s plea on POCSO case
- Don’t forget Kharge family’s role in your rise
- Sudarshan Reddy lauds beneficiaries for completing house construction
- CM Chandrababu conducts teleconference on cyclone Montha, issues directions
- Cong ridicules ex-Lokayukta Hegde for remark on banning party
- Major spurious pesticide racket busted in Gadwal
- Karimnagar all set to host HCA league match tomorrow
- Yatnal writes to Amit Shah demanding nation-wide ban on halal certification bodies
Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust top brass meets K’taka CM Siddaramaiah
Bengaluru/Puttaparthi: The Trustees of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust (SSSCT), led by Managing Trustee RJ Rathnakar, met Karnataka Chief Minister...
Bengaluru/Puttaparthi: The Trustees of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust (SSSCT), led by Managing Trustee RJ Rathnakar, met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and extended an invitation to participate in the Centenary Birth Celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba.
Accompanied by Trustees SS Naganand and ISN Prasad, Rathnakar apprised the Chief Minister of the ongoing humanitarian and educational initiatives inspired by Bhagawan’s message of love and service.
The Chief Minister graciously accepted the invitation and commended the Trust for upholding and expanding Bhagawan’s mission of universal welfare. Siddaramaiah particularly praised the exceptional contributions of the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences (SSSIHMS), Whitefield, and the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning (SSSIHL), Brindavan Campus, Kadugodi, describing them as institutions of national pride that embody selfless service and academic excellence. Also present at the meeting were Vandita Sharma (Retd. Additional Chief Secretary and Board Member, SSSIHL), Vinay Kumar (Convenor, Brindavan), and Venkat Gosavi (State President, SSSSO – Karnataka).
The discussion underscored the shared vision of promoting Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s ideals of love, peace, and service to humanity, as the world prepares to mark the momentous milestone of his 100th birth anniversary with grand celebrations across the nation and abroad.