Sri Sri remembered on his birth anniversary

Rajamahendravaram: Mahakavi Sri Sri introduced modern literature to a new wave of poetry that burns like fire and transforms letters into sparks, said Dr Y Swarna Sri, an English professor.

Speaking at an event held on Wednesday to mark the birth anniversary of Sri Sri, she praised the revolutionary poet for his unforgettable contributions to contemporary literature.

The celebration was jointly organised by the Department of Telugu at SKVT Government Degree College and the Kala Gowthami Cultural Organisation. Dr Swarna Sri hailed Sri Sri as a poet of the century who deserves to be remembered and revered for generations for his fearless and trailblasing poetic voice.

Principal of the SKVT College Dr DV Ramana Murthy remarked that poetry was the very breath of Sri Sri’s life.

Chairing the event, Head of the Telugu Department Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao said that Sri Sri was a true trendsetter who redefined poetic expression and language in Telugu literature.

Faculty member Palli Sudha said the timeless relevance of Sri Sri’s songs, stating, “Even today, songs like ‘Nenu Saitham...’ continue to inspire the youth.”

Another speaker, AVND Srinivas said that social awareness and awakening were the lifeblood of Sri Sri’s poetry.

Faculty members including G Sharath Babu, K Shanthi, and G Rambabu and former Students’ Association president Cheeral Sitarama Naidu were present.