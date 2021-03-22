Srikakulam: 40 minor bike riders held in special drive

Srikakulam: The traffic police caught 40 minor bike riders during a special drive and provided counselling to them over traffic rules and regulations on Sunday.

In the special drive conducted at Day and Night junction area in the city, traffic DSP Ch G V Prasad and sub-inspectors N Lakshmana Rao and V Ramesh caught 40 minor bike riders. On the occasion, the police collected details and addresses of the minors and imposed penalty for using vehicles. Speaking on the occasion, the DSP briefed them on legal consequences if minors ride a bike.

The DSP also suggested the minors not to ride bikes till they attain age and getting licence from the road transport department. Riding of bike during minority and without license will ruin minors' career and pose a threat to their life if they involve in mishaps.

The DSP also counselled the parents of minors for providing vehicles to their children. On the occasion, traffic police administered a pledge with the minors that they never ride vehicles till attain majority of age and getting driving licence from the competent authority.