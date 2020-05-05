Srikakulam: 55-yr-old woman tested +ve after death

Srikakulam: A 55-year-old woman, who died on Sunday night, tested positive. She hailed from Kottavalasa village under Amudalavalasa mandal. According to RIMS Hospital medical officers, the woman was admitted to RIMS on Sunday. She complained of cardiac problem. She died at the hospital late in the night.

The doctors collected her swab and tested. It turned out be positive. For further confirmation her samples were sent to Kakinada for tests. Against the backdrop, samples of 70 persons from the Kottavalasa village were collected for tests on Tuesday District Surveillance Officer for Covid-19 Operations, Dr Bagadi Jagannadha Rao, told The Hans India that steps were taken to prevent the spread of virus.