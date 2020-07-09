Srikakulam: Advocates urge govt to sanction corpus fund of 100 crore

Srikakulam: In the wake of coronavirus scare, the government should extend support to advocates, urged Srikakulam District Bar Association representatives. Addressing a press conference at the bar association hall here on Wednesday, Association president Sistu Ramesh and general secretary G Srikrishna Prasad urged the government to provide financial aid to advocate.

They pointed out that for the last four months, activities at all courts were stopped and advocates lost their regular income. The advocates requested the government to provide financial aid by way of loan to the advocates from their welfare fund.

The welfare fund is meant for providing financial aid to kin of the advocates after death but in the wake of present situation, government should sanction amount to maintain families.

They also urged the government to provide professional security. The advocates requested the government for release of Rs 100 crore corpus fund for advocates' welfare as assured by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy before elections. Association representatives Y Prasannakumar and A L Narayana were also present.