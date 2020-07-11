Srikakulam: Aurobindo Pharma providing 80% jobs to locals

Srikakulam: Aurobindo Pharmaceutical company at Pydibhimavaram in Ranastalam mandal of Srikakulam district, is providing 80 per cent jobs to locals, said its vice-president U N B Raju.

In a press release on Friday, the company vice-president said that local unemployed were given first priority for recruitment of jobs in the company. The company has entered agreement with its employees and workers through its contractors for every three years since 2002.

But due to differences between two trade unions, CITU and Indian Federation of Trade Unions within the company, the management entered into agreement with the employees and workers regarding salaries in November 2018 instead of March 2018.

He also explained that employees both technical and non-technical wings are being paid additional amount than minimum wages. For non-technical staff Rs 43 per day is being as additional amount in addition to their regular minimum wage and technical staff are also being paid Rs 51 per day in addition to their regular minimum wage, the vice-president elaborated.

He further said all precautionary measures are being followed on the company premises like supplying masks, hand gloves and sanitizers to the employees and workers with an aim to keep them away from Covid impact. Sodium hypochloride spraying machines, thermal scanners were arranged at main entrance of the company, he added.