Srikakulam: Bankers told to sanction loans to tenant farmers

Srikakulam: District collector Shrikesh B Lathkar directed officials of various banks to sanction loans on quick pace to tenant farmers for cultivation of crops.

He conducted a meeting with bankers in Srikakulam on Saturday and said that most of the bankers are not sanctioning loans to tenant farmers and also to women entrepreneurs.

He also directed to complete targets on quick pace by sanctioning loans to all eligible tenant farmers without putting any hurdles.

Bankers need to encourage entrepreneurs of various categories and for various types of units by sanctioning loans without any delay as per guidelines fixed by the governments for different schemes, the collector said.

He also explained that bankers should build confidence among people on the system of sanctioning loans on quick pace. He also directed the lead bank district manager to prepare integrated report on all banks regarding sanction of crop loans during current season and submit the same on quick pace for verification.

Many banks are not sanctioning loans as per targets fixed by the government under various government welfare schemes like Jagananna Thodu, YSR Cheyutha etc., Officials of various banks attended the meeting.