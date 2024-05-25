Srikakulam: Betting rampant in Assembly constituencies as counting day gets closer

Srikakulam : People representing various sections including traders, real estate agents, brokers, contractors, government employees, workers of all sectors like construction, agriculture etc. drivers and owners of transport vehicles for both goods and taxis have faced problems during the last five years in the State during YSRCP rule.

They are all awaiting election results to know which party would be able to form the next government in the State. With the polling in the State was completed on May 13, people of each and every section are eagerly waiting for the results.

The curiosity and anxiety of the people is reflected in the rampant betting activities on the expected results at various Assembly constituencies in the district.



Persons interested in political developments and those whose future is inked with elected representatives are reportedly involved in the betting activity. Mainly in Tekkali, Palasa, Narasannapeta and Srikakulam Assembly constituencies betting activity has reportedly taken place for several days now.



In Tekkali, YSRCP candidate Duvvada Srinivas and NDA candidate Kinjarapu Atchannaidu are in the election fray. YSRCP chief and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy put special attention on the Tekkali constituency and considered it as prestigious to the party to defeat TDP State president Atchannaidu. So this constituency is naturally drawing the attention of bettors.



In Palasa Assembly constituency also, Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appala Raju contested as YSRCP nominee while the TDP fielded Gouthu Sirisha.



Here, sitting MLA and minister Appala Raju has faced severe anti-incumbency in the constituency. The locals opine that he has failed to respond to the problems of the poor and farmers.

On the other hand, the TDP candidate comes from a political family. Her grandfather Gouthu Latchanna and father Gouthu Syama Sundara Sivaji had served as legislators for a long period. Hence, Palasa constituency has also been attracting betting organisers.



In Narasannapeta Assembly constituency also, former deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das contested as YSRCP nominee and former MLA Baggu Ramana Murthy as NDA candidate. There have been allegations during the last five years that family members of Krishna Das interfered on political issues.



This led to YSRCP leaders from Narasannapeta, Polaki, Jalumuru and Saravakota mandals in the constituency resigning from YSRCP and joining the TDP.



Voters in this constituency are anxious to know about the fate of the candidates in fray.



Traders and residents of adjacent Odisha State have association with Palasa, Tekkali and Narasannapeta areas in the district and they are also actively involved in these betting activities on the expected results.

However, police and election officials are maintaining strict vigil to prevent betting activities which may disrupt the peaceful climate.