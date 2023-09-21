Srikakulam: Blood donation camp organised

Srikakulam: Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) district chairman P Jagan Mohan Rao said that people should know their blood groups.

IRCS, National Service Scheme (NSS) wing and Zoology departments jointly organised an awareness camp on blood groups at Government Degree College (GDC) for women in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

IRCS volunteers created awareness among women students on blood groups and its peculiar characteristics. They also explained about haemoglobin and its importance and how to provide first aid to victims in an emergency situation to students.

GDC lecturers of various departments, students from various faculties attended the awareness camp.