Srikakulam: Coconut farmers unable to get minimum price

Srikakulam: Coconut farmers in the district were suffering from the past two years due coronavirus and the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of virus.

Coconut is mainly cultivated in seven mandals in the district, i.e. Itchapuram, Kaviti, Kanchili, Sompeta, Mandasa, Palasa and Vajrapukotturu. The farmers of these mandal export coconuts to various states like Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, West Bengal and Haryana. But in the last two years the transportation has been affected by the restriction imposed by the Centre and State governments to contain the spread of infection.

The first and second wave of Covid-19, restriction and adverse climatic conditions have pushed farmers into severe crisis.

Prior to Covid-19, farmers received Rs 11,000 per 1,000 coconut. But this season the price was affected as the lockdown has been affected the market and transportation. Now the price fell from Rs 11,000 to 9,000 per 1,000 coconut.

The farmers say, in addition to these, the adverse climatic conditions and natural disasters like series of cyclones like Phailin in 2013, Hudhud in 2014 and Titli inCoconut farmers 2018 and Locust attack has damaged the plantation in different forms. The officials concerned failed to advise the farmers in the right to avoid the much damage to plantations. These factors are adding in the reduced yield.