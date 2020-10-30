Srikakulam cops bag award for QR Code based e-beat system

Srikakulam: The district police received award for effective implementation of QR (quick response) Code based e-beat system. This system is meant for effective patrolling, policing with an aim to prevent crimes, offences and road accidents. Superintendent of Police (SP) Amith Bardhar and Kasibugga Circle Inspector (CI) Guggilapu Srinivasa Rao improved the system as per the district needs. This type of e-beat system is first of its kind in both Telugu-speaking states, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.Raksha Shakthi Police University, recognised by the Central government, noticed this effective system and presented the award as part of "Governance now India police virtual summit and awards-2020" on Thursday. These awards announced through online system in the wake of Covid protocol guidelines. Raksha Shakthi Police University's investigation and inquiry wing identified the services of the Srikakulam police by utilising technology for better policing and presented the award for the year 2020.

Two apps are involved in the QR Code based e-beat system, 'Subhahu Beat' app meant for patrolling constables and 'Subhahu Admin' app meant for officials to monitor patrolling process every day. These apps are being developed by the Bengaluru-based IT teams and it was modified and improvised by the Srikakulam police for the purposeful activities. These apps are working based on latest technologies like face recognition, cloud-based system and GPS. This advanced system is useful for tracking of offenders, to prevent crimes, offences to alert police.