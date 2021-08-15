Srikakulam: Cops host district-level badminton tourney

Srikakulam: Pathapatnam circle police organised district level badminton competition at Meliaputti mandal centre.

The competition was concluded on Saturday. A total of 66 teams participated in two categories- senior and junior. In senior category, Pathapatnam team secured first place and Meliaputti was the runners. In the junior category, Meliaputti team bagged first place and Chapara stood second.

Palakonda DSP M Sravani distributed prizes and participation certificates to winners and runners. Pathapatnam CI R Ravi Prasad supervised the event with the help of circle level police staff.