Srikakulam: Covid hits maintenance works of canals

Srikakulam: Repair works have not been carried out for irrigation canals across the district during the last two years in the wake of Covid first and second waves.

Every year before rainy season, repair works of canals like removing of silt, bunds strengthening and jungle clearance are executed by engineering officials of various projects under the irrigation department for quick and clear supply of water to tail-end areas of the canals.

In Srikakulam, major and medium projects Gotta Barrage, Vamsadhara reservoir, Madduvalasa, Thotapalli and Narayanapuram are catering to irrigation requirements.

Under all the above projects total 5.50 lakh acres of agricultural lands are being irrigated during every kharif season for single crop.

In the wake of severe spread of Covid pandemic during its first and second waves, canal repair works were not carried out by the engineering officials of different projects under the irrigation department for the last two years. As a result, silt has accumulated on the canals, there is growth of weeds on either side of the canals and also bunds have not been strengthened.

This will affect free flow of water through the canals and the tail-end areas are likely to be deprived of water.

Farmers who are getting water for kharif paddy and other crops from different projects are a worried lot now. They have apprehensions over the water reaching the fields located in the tail-end areas during the current season.

"Last year we failed to get water from Thotapalli project due to silt and damage of bunds of canals and this year also we will have to face the same problem," laments D Narasimha Appa Rao, a farmer of Kondapuram village in Palakonda mandal.

Farmers in other mandals complain that they have not been receiving water for kharif crops. "We are unable to get water for kharif crops from Vamsadhara left main canal due to silt and growing of jungle plants in canals," says P Malleswara Rao, farmer of Pattupuram in Kotabommali mandal, and B Venkata Rao, farmer of Venkatapuram in Vajrapukotturu mandal.

"Following the surge in Covid cases, we are unable to execute repair works for various canals," pointed out superintendent engineer (SE) for Vamasadhara project and also in-charge SE for regular irrigation wing for Srikakulam, Dola Tirumala Rao speaking to The Hans India.