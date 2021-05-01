Srikakulam: Covid treatment to be provided at 3 new hospitals

Srikakulam: Treatment for Covid patients will commence at three hospitals located in and around Palasa municipal town in the district. Palasa is located at a distance of 80 kilometres from Srikakulam district head quarters. With an aim to solve the issue, district officials are making efforts to start medical treatment for Covid at three hospitals in and around Palasa municipal town from Sunday onwards. Minister for Animal Husbandry S Appalaraju inspected facilities at Palasa government hospital, Haripuram community health center and another private hospital UPV Multi Specialty hospital at Palasa on Saturday.

The Minister discussed about possibilities in arrangement of oxygen beds at these hospitals with intensive critical care unit (ICU) facility. These three hospitals are convenient to the Covid patients belonging to Uddanam area mandals like, Itchapuram, Kaviti, Kanchili, Sompeta, Mandasa, Palasa and VajrapuKotturu in the district. These mandals are located about 80 km to 90 km from district headquarters, Srikakulam city.

"We are planning to start treatment for covid patients at Palasa for the benefit of Covid-affected patients in the area and to reduce the pressure on district headquarters," Appalaraju said.