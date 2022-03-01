Srikakulam: Dharmana brothers under fire for remarks against workers

Srikakulam: AP Vyavasaya Karmika sangham state president Dadala Subba Rao on Monday objected to the comments made by Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das and his younger brother and YSRCP Srikakulam MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao against Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers.

In a meeting at UTF Bhavan here, Subba Rao demanded an apology from Dharmana brothers for their derogatory comments against workers. He said that the brothers are frequently making comments against the workers, to the effect that the workers were 'lazy, sitting on tank bunds and passing time with useless conversation and earning hundreds of rupees as wages'.

He appealed to workers to vote against Dharmana brothers in the next elections to teach a lesson to them. He said if the duo failed to offer apology to MGNREGS workers, they will take up an agitation under the aegis of APVKS across the state. APVKS leaders G Eswaramma, G Simhachalam, K Yellayya, D Bhaskara Rao and S Prasad also spoke.