Srikakulam: Fields, water resources polluted in Etcherla mandal

Srikakulam: Farm fields and water resources are being contaminated due to pollutants released from Smartchem Technologies Limited at Ponnada, Chinnakongaram, PeddaKongaram, Muddada, Venkannagaripeta, Thotapalem and AGN Peta villages in Etcherla mandal in the district.

On Tuesday night total 22 sheep died after consuming water around the Smartchem. The company is situated at Chinnakongaram village and releasing pollutants into adjacent water canals and farm fields through drainage pipelines, said the residents of surrounding villages.

Baggu Laxaman resident of Chinnakongaram village lost 15 sheep and Banna Appayya of Muddada village lost 7 sheep. Residents of Chinnakongaram and PeddaKongaram, Muddada villages said every year we are losing our animals due to pollutants.

We submitted series of representations to the pollution control board Srikakulam, Etcherla revenue, police and irrigation officials.

Human rights forum (HRF) AP state vice president, Kapavarapu Venkata Jagannadha Rao inspected the surroundings of the Smartchem Technologies Limited and interacted with the farmers, who lost their animals.

He demanded stern action against the company management.