Srikakulam: Home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said that government has adopted technology to prevent all types of accidents in the state.

Inaugurating additional buildings constructed for fire station here on Thursday, Sucharitha said that the building was constructed at the cost of Rs 48.50 lakh to provide all facilities to firemen. She inspected all the fire machines and material at the fire station and enquired about their condition also. She also asked the firemen to adopt latest technology to prevent accidents effectively.

Addressing the media, the home minister said that technology was now being vastly used by the police and its related wings to prevent accidents and crimes including cybercrimes. She elaborated that in total 185 fire stations were working across the state and 12 were existed in Srikakulam and the fire safety staff protected Rs 10.81 crore worth property in 207 accidents across the district so far this year. During Titli cyclone, the fire safety staff worked hard and state fire safety department got recognition at national level for its good services.

She said the state police department also got 85 national awards in the last two years for effective use of technology to prevent crime and accidents in the state.

On the occasion, the home minister presented awards to fire safety officials, BJDS Prasanth Kumar, K Srinu Babu, N Durga Reddy, P Rambabu and P Chakradhar for their dedicated services.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and Animal Husbandry Minister Sidiri Appala Raju, YSRCP MLAs Dharmana Prasada Rao, K Jogulu, V Kalavathi, G Kiran Kumar and other officials were present.