Srikakulam: Help tribal farmers get reasonable price for pineapple, officials told

Srikakulam: District Collector Srikesh B Lathkar and Sitampeta ITDA project officer Ch Sridhar have initiated steps to provide reasonable price for pineapple fruit.

With an aim to protect tribal farmers from exploitation of middlemen and brokers, officials launched steps to transport pineapple to Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Rajahmundry cities to sell it at reasonable price.

Pineapple is having good demand in cities as it is a seasonal fruit.

Middlemen and brokers are paying only Rs 5 per fruit and selling the same for Rs 25 at nearest urban areas. To prevent their involvement in procurement and sales, officials launched steps to provide transport and market facilities in cities.

Collector and PO directed the ITDA employees to procure the pineapple directly from the tribal farmers and shift the same to nearest urban areas for sales at wholesale rates.

With the initiative both tribal farmers and consumers will get benefit as middlemen role will be curtailed.