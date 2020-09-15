Srikakulam: High level canal to link Vamsadhara-Nagavali

Srikakulam: High level canal aimed at linking Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers in the district will cater the irrigated needs of the district, said Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram. He inspected high level canal at different villages in Burja mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker explained that with the linkage of Vamsadhara with Nagavali will bring into use surplus water of Vamsadhara river. High level begins at Hiramandal from Vamsadhara river and connects to Nagavali on the upper side of Narayanapuram barrage near Chinnalankam village in Burja mandal, Speaker said.



Irrigation officials explain to the Speaker tht the total length of the canal is 34 km from Vamsadhara to Nagavali rivers. Farmers of Chinnalankam and Cheedivalasa villages poured their woes in front of the Speaker as their paddy fields are being inundated due to floods in three local rivulets. Responding to it, Sitaram directed the irrigation officials to prepare proposals to solve the floodwater issue.

YSRCP youth wing state general secretary Tammineni Venkata Srirama Chiranjivi Nag alias Nani, irrigation engineers, farmers and YSRCP activists accompanied the Speaker.