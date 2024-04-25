Srikakulam: Jagan cautions people against unholy alliance of TDP-BJP-JSP

Srikakulam : The 22-day ‘Memanta Siddham’ bus yatra of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy concluded at Tekkali in Srikakulam district on Wednesday. The bus yatra began at Idupulapaya of Kadapa district on March 27.

The Chief Minister said that seeing the sea of humanity it is clear that the YSRCP has the blessings of the people and they are ready to defeat ‘Kauravas’ in the ensuing elections.

Listing out the achievements of his government, Jagan said that Rs 2.70 lakh crore was dispersed for the benefit of the poor across the state in the last five years. The five-year rule of the YSRCP has been without any partiality towards anyone and was free from corruption.

He said he had come to seek the blessings of the people of Srikakulam so that the state can not only continue to enjoy the welfare schemes launched by his government, but also helps in taking the state to greater heights.



He cautioned the people against voting for the alliance. Jagan said it had become a habit for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to defame his government through his friendly media houses in the state. He said Naidu does not have even one single achievement about which he could talk about and seek votes.



The CM said that in a span of five years, the YSRCP government had provided funds for the development of government schools and also introduced English medium education to provide corporate education to the children of poor families in rural areas. Jagan also said that even in Covid pandemic crisis period, the welfare schemes were not stopped.“Just before the elections, Naidu got ready to cheat the people once again by telling lies and also entered into an unholy alliance with the other parties only to grab power,” he alleged.