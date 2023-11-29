Srikakulam: Jyotirao Phule’s fight for BC cause lauded

Srikakulam: Mahatma Jyotirao Phule is crusader for backward classes movement, said leaders of ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP and representatives of various unions. Phule death anniversary was observed across the district on Tuesday.

At collectorate, district collector Srikesh B Lathakar and other officials garlanded the portrait of Phule. Ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP leaders marked the event at their party offices along with and recalled services and sacrifices of Phule for improvement of lives of weaker sections.

National BC Association leaders and members garlanded the statue of Phule on the occasion of his death anniversary and lauded his remarkable services to weaker sections.

At Srikakulam district bar association, advocates recalled the services of Phule for the development of poor people 100 years ago. At Sompeta, BC union leaders B Dhilli Rao and others inaugurated the Phule park on the occasion.