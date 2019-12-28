Srikakulam: Leaders ask TDP to make its stand clear on North Andhra

Srikakulam: Pressure is mounting on the Telugu Desam Party in the wake of YSRCP government proposal to set up three capitals and four economic zones in the state for equal development of all regions.

Since the beginning, the TDP took a stand to protect interests of farmers of Amaravati area whose lands were acquired for capital construction by leaving welfare of other areas.

As a result, it attracts criticism from other areas particularly from north coastal Andhra districts. The YSRCP affiliated unions like advocates' associations, doctors' unions and workers' wings are strongly opposed TDP's stand on Visakhapatnam as executive capital.

YSRCP legal cell representatives V Krishnachand and P V Ramana Rao opposed TDP stand on the issue and demanded it to make its stand clear on north coastal Andhra development. YSRCP district general secretary K L Prasad asked as to why the TDP leaders are opposing development in backward region like Uttarandhra.

In a press conference here on Friday, Prasad warned the TDP leaders that people will not spare them if they oppose development in the backward north Andhra districts.