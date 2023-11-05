  • Menu
Srikakulam: Man dies as speeding car hits him
One person died in a road accident on National Highway (NH-16) at Akkavaram village near Tekkali Assembly constituency headquarters on Saturday.

Srikakulam: One person died in a road accident on National Highway (NH-16) at Akkavaram village near Tekkali Assembly constituency headquarters on Saturday.

According to Tekkali police, the deceased was identified as Kallepalli Krishna Rao (58) of Kottapeta village in Kotabommali mandal.

In the noon, he went to Tekkali to attend birthday celebrations of YSRCP leader and MLC D Srinivas. In the evening, while he was returning from Tekkali and crossing the NH-16, a speeding car hit him. He succumbed to the injuries on the spot.

Following the accident, the car driver escaped from the spot. Based on the complaint given by family members of the deceased, Tekkali police registered a case and launched an investigation to establish the identity of the accused car driver by collecting CC camera footage and to nab the accused.

