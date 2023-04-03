Srikakulam: MDU operators strike hits ration supply

Srikakulam: In the wake of strike of Mobile Dispensing Units (MDU) operators,' door-to-door supply of ration goods are badly affected in Srikakulam district. MDU operators across the state went on strike from April 1 against government's negligence in payment of insurance premium amount for MDU vehicles.



The state government failed to pay insurance amount and bankers are pressurising MDU operators to pay the insurance premium amount for Rs 23,000 and some of the bankers are deducting the amount from the account numbers of operators.

Even after series of discussions, the state government failed to solve the issue. According to sources, white ration card (rice card holders are 6.61 and total MDU vehicles are 422. Every month 9,711 metric tonnes of rice and other goods are delivered through MDU vehicles to the rice card holders.

In the wake of strike, the state government entrusted the duty to the concerned village revenue officers (VRO) but getting bio-metric thumb of the beneficiaries is tough task to VROs. "We are providing technical assistance to the VROs for quick door delivery of ration goods in the wake of MDU operators strike," said District civil supplies officer, DV Ramana.