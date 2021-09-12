Srikakulam: Migrant workers pour out their woes

Srikakulam: Migrated workers from Itchapuram, Sompeta, Mandasa, Palasa, Vajrapukotturu, Santhabommali, Polaki and Gara in Srikakulam district and adjacent Odisha state and several parts of Visakhapatnam district are facing adverse working conditions at private companies in the Gulf country Bahrain.

Skilled workers like fitter, welder, plumber, carpenter, electricians are being engaged by different contracting agencies named as ManiKanta, RainBow, Sri Venkateswara, Pragna etc.

These agencies are being run at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Hyderabad attracting skilled workers by assuring good salaries and facilities. Due to unemployment and meagre salaries here, youth are being attracted.

After joining in the job, they will realise the pathetic situation.

Some workers from Bahrain poured out their woes to their family members and relatives here who in turn informed to journalists and officials.

Company managements there are not providing shelter, food and good working conditions. Due to work pressure, lack of rest, poor quality food and pollution, workers fell sick and some of them died. If any worker wants to return by leaving the job, the company management representatives manhandled them, according to the workers. The family members and relatives of workers decided to submit their pleas to people's representatives and officials on Monday for safe return of the workers.