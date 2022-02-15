  • Menu
Srikakulam: Officials asked to solve grievances with responsibility

Officials at workshop on Spandana in Srikakulam on Tuesday

Srikakulam: Secretary to the Chief Minister, Soloman Arokiya Raj has stressed the need of officials to show specialattention for solving problems being represented by the public during the Spandana programme.

Speaking at workshop held on Spandana here on Tuesday, he said the petitions registered by the citizens onvarious public and private issues will be solved on quickpace. Secretary of planning department, GSRKR Vijaya Kumarexplained that village and ward secretariats and Spandana are novel ideas of the Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The officials concerned need to solve the grievances by contacting the applicant. He also said 1,825 petitions registered against secretariats staff and 813 petitions registered againstvolunteers, which is not at all acceptable and it shows need of tremendous changes in the existing system. Special secretary to the CM, Hari Krishna, Commissioner for survey and land records, Siddardha Jain, special secretary for village and ward secretariats, Rahul Pandey, special commissioner for rural development, Shanti Priya Pandey and district collector, Srikesh B Lathakarwere also present the workshop.

