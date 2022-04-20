Srikakulam: One dead in crackers explosion

Srikakulam: One person died in explosion of crackers at JR Puram village in Ranastalam mandal on Tuesday. According to police, the deceased was identified as Yamala Kama Raju (32) of JR Puram.

Police said that the explosion ripped off the roof of the house and caused a fire, which spread to rooms.

Kama Raju used to manufacture crackers in the house in large quantity without licence and sold to locals in the village.

On getting the information, Ranastalam police and fire safety staff rushed to spot and doused the flames. The police shifted the body to the government hospital in the district. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.