Srikakulam: Police launches 'drop at home' service for women

SP GR Radhika
SP GR Radhika

Highlights

Srikakulam: Srikakulam district police introduced "drop at home" service for women on Wednesday. In a press release superintendent of police (SP), GR Radhika explained about the service which is exclusively meant for women.

She said that women who do not have transport facility during night hours can dial toll free number 112, after receiving the call, concerned circle and sub-division police officials and staff will make alternative arrangements to drop the women at their home safely. Women are asked not to rely on un-known auto-rickshaw, call taxi and other private vehicles drivers and riders.

If the women have no transport facility during night they can take shelter for while at police out posts, bus stands and railway stations. She also advised women not to stand and wait at any other private locations and also suggested women to download Disha app in the mobile phones which is useful to police to trace |

the location if they are in trouble.

