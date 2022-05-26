Srikakulam: Poor quality works damage NH-16

Srikakulam: Poor quality works by officials is the main reason for the damaged roads on national highway (NH-16) extension works in the district. As part of extension of NH-16 to six lanes flyovers and service roads construction are going on at brisk pace.

Due to lack of proper supervision and poor quality works causing severe inconvenience to motorists. The damaged roads are leading to accidents on NH-16 at night times. Rain-water also stagnated on NH-16 due to lack of proper drainage system.

The NH-16 officials are not conducting inspection of works which is the main reason for poor quality works, said residents of NH-16 adjacent villages, M Suryanarayana, L Sanyasi Naidu, B NarayanaMurthy, K Ramana, G Ch Naidu, P Apparao of Tamminaidupeta, Kusalapuram, Budumuru, Subadrapuram, J R Puram in Etcheral, Laveru and Ranastalam mandals.

Concerned NH-16 officials could not be reached to provide their version on it.