Srikakulam: Quarantine inmates complain of poor facilities

Srikakulam: Persons, who are confined in quarantine rooms in the district, have been complaining of poor facilities. Those staying at BRAU and IIIT campus at Etcherla are making repeated complaints on poor facilities like non-availability of running water, and proper beds. They were also sore over common bathrooms.

In other places across the district, inmates are raising issues like poor quality food, delay in supplying food, allotting less number of rooms for more persons etc. In the wake of increase in coronavirus positive cases across the State, the government has decided to extend quarantine period for up to 28 days. But inmates at quarantine rooms are worried over extension of the period.

District Collector J Nivas and quarantine rooms district in-charge M V Ramana confirmed that government had decided to extend the period in some districts, including Srikakulam.

According to Ramana, a total of 584 persons have been confined in quarantine rooms at 30 places across the district. Quarantine rooms arranged at BR Ambedkar University (BRAU) at IIIT campus at Etcherla, RIMS in Srikakulam and two other places in Srikakulam city. Private engineering colleges are also being used for quarantine in Tekkali, Rajam and Gara mandals.

Rooms of government schools and colleges are being used for this purpose at Itchapuram, Kaviti, Sompeta, Mandasa, Palasa, Sarubujjili, Amudalavalasa, Pathapatnam areas across the district.