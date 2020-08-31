Srikakulam: Rotary Club members plant 50 saplings

Srikakulam: Rotary Club International Srikakulam district wing executive body and members conducted awareness drive on environmental protection and importance of eye donation here on Sunday. On the occasion, they planted 50 varieties of rare saplings at Rotary Vanam (Park) in Srikakulam. Nagarjuna Agri-Chemicals Limited (NACL) and Geetha Srikanth Foundation jointly organised the event.



Speaking on the occasion, Rotary Club district wing chairman M R K Das, regional secretary and NACL vice-president C V Rajulu briefed the protection of environment was essential for all to lead healthy life. They also series of activities conducted by the rotary on environmental protection and eye donation among public.

Eye specialist Dr V Dinesh Kanth explained about importance of eye donation. Rotary club representatives P S V S N Varma, Geetha Srikanth, S Appa Rao, Ch Tirumala Rao, K Naveen Kumar, B Srinivas, L Ramesh, P V N Raju, Srikakulam blood bank organisers and rotary club members attended.