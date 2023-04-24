Srikakulam: SC employee of commercial taxes department alleges illegal suspension

Srikakulam : Alikana Rajeswari, a senior assistant working in the Commercial Taxes department at Srikakulam circle office, registered complaints with the District Collector and SP on Monday alleging that she was suspended illegally by the department officials.

She belongs to SC category. Previously, she raised objections on illegal promotions and transfers within the Commercial Taxes department in north coastal AP zone.

She also registered a complaint with State-level officials on several issues within the department.

In the latest complaint, she alleged that the joint commissioner (JC) of Visakhapatnam zone, Budumuru Nagarjuna, developed grudge against her and she was suspended without serving show cause notice and also not mentioned any reasons in the suspension orders.

She said in her complaint that the JC of Visakhapatnam zone suspended her by violating existing rules in the AP State which is illegal. She mentioned in her complaint that she was insulted by the JC through illegal suspension and she had suffered mental agony and loss of reputation.

She appealed to the higher officials to register a case against the JC under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and ensure justice is done to her. After receiving the complaint from her, the Collector and SP directed the officials concerned to inquire into the matter and act accordingly as per law to do justice to the SC woman employee.