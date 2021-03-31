Srikakulam: Sistu Ramesh elected Srikakulam Bar Association president

Srikakulam: Sistu Ramesh was elected as president, Geddapu Srikrishna Prasad general secretary and Tirlangi Sriranga Rao as secretary for Srikakulam district Bar Association on Tuesday.

For five other posts, candidates were elected unanimously earlier. Ch JayaKrishna as vice-president, Ch Srinu as sports and cultural secretary, J Anitha Das as lady representative,

I Govinda Rao as library secretary and P Nageswara Rao treasurer were the unanimously elected candidates.

All the executive body members assumed charge on Tuesday evening at bar association hall amid the congratulatory messages of advocate fraternity and judicial officers.

The executive body members were felicitated by the fellow advocates on the occasion. Senior advocate Vana Krishna Chand, served as election officer, state bar council member Gedela Vasudeva Rao served as observer and Majji Sampath Kumar assisted them.