Srikakulam: Students anxious about reaching their centres

Srikakulam: Student of Class-X worry about reaching examination centres in rural areas due to the lack of transport facilities. SSC public examinations will commence from April 3 to April 18 from 9.30 am to till 12.45 pm.



Students are told to reach their respective examinations centres before 9 am and students will not be allowed one minute after commencement of exam.

In Srikakulam, a total of 149 centres are set up and 29,575 candidates will attend the examinations. Section 144 is imposed at centres and 1,334 invigilators, 70 sitting and flying squad teams are deployed for the exam.

APSRTC announced to allow Class –X (SSC) students to reach exam centres by buses without paying ticket amount. But in rural areas bus services are not available and timings are also different. Exam centres at Dimmidijola, Nougam and Narsipuram in Nandigam mandal have no direct APSRTC bus services, students, who are allotted to these centres must bring their private vehicles. Students will face difficulties to reach Timadam, Sundarapuram centres in Jalumuru mandal, Lukalam, Badam centers in Narasannapeta mandal due to lack of sufficient transport facilities.

"We made elaborate all arrangements for students by contacting APSRTC, medical, police, revenue and concerned local bodies," said district educational officer (DEO), Gara Pagadalamma to The Hans India.